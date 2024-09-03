Guinean franc to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guinean franc to Myanmar kyats is currently 0.244 today, reflecting a 0.324% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guinean franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.117% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guinean franc to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 0.246 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.243 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.707% increase in value.