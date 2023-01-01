250 Myanmar kyats to Guinean francs

Convert MMK to GNF at the real exchange rate

250 mmk
1,023 gnf

1.00000 MMK = 4.09048 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD135.321.363350.9141.5189518.78280.7933677.14965
1 THB0.028312610.03859990.02587750.04300530.5317890.02246230.202425
1 CAD0.73348725.906810.6704021.1141313.77690.5819255.24418
1 EUR1.094138.64361.4916411.6618820.55030.868057.82243

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Guinean Franc
1 MMK4.09048 GNF
5 MMK20.45240 GNF
10 MMK40.90480 GNF
20 MMK81.80960 GNF
50 MMK204.52400 GNF
100 MMK409.04800 GNF
250 MMK1022.62000 GNF
500 MMK2045.24000 GNF
1000 MMK4090.48000 GNF
2000 MMK8180.96000 GNF
5000 MMK20452.40000 GNF
10000 MMK40904.80000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Myanma Kyat
1 GNF0.24447 MMK
5 GNF1.22235 MMK
10 GNF2.44470 MMK
20 GNF4.88940 MMK
50 GNF12.22350 MMK
100 GNF24.44700 MMK
250 GNF61.11750 MMK
500 GNF122.23500 MMK
1000 GNF244.47000 MMK
2000 GNF488.94000 MMK
5000 GNF1222.35000 MMK
10000 GNF2444.70000 MMK