50 Guinean francs to Myanmar kyats

Convert GNF to MMK at the real exchange rate

50 gnf
12.22 mmk

1.00000 GNF = 0.24437 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856651.088890.65891.469881.632140.9456518.7073
1 GBP1.1673411.271105.831.715851.905261.1038921.8378
1 USD0.918450.786782183.2651.351.499030.8685517.1816
1 INR0.01103040.009449130.012009810.01621330.01800310.01043120.206348

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Myanma Kyat
1 GNF0.24437 MMK
5 GNF1.22186 MMK
10 GNF2.44371 MMK
20 GNF4.88742 MMK
50 GNF12.21855 MMK
100 GNF24.43710 MMK
250 GNF61.09275 MMK
500 GNF122.18550 MMK
1000 GNF244.37100 MMK
2000 GNF488.74200 MMK
5000 GNF1221.85500 MMK
10000 GNF2443.71000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Guinean Franc
1 MMK4.09214 GNF
5 MMK20.46070 GNF
10 MMK40.92140 GNF
20 MMK81.84280 GNF
50 MMK204.60700 GNF
100 MMK409.21400 GNF
250 MMK1023.03500 GNF
500 MMK2046.07000 GNF
1000 MMK4092.14000 GNF
2000 MMK8184.28000 GNF
5000 MMK20460.70000 GNF
10000 MMK40921.40000 GNF