Myanmar kyats to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert MMK to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
18.95 mru

1.000 MMK = 0.01895 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD135.9151.3470.9141.5118.6830.7817.198
1 THB0.02810.0370.0250.0420.520.0220.2
1 CAD0.74326.67310.6791.12213.8760.585.346
1 EUR1.09439.2841.47311.65220.4360.8547.873

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyat

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MMK0.01895 MRU
5 MMK0.09473 MRU
10 MMK0.18946 MRU
20 MMK0.37891 MRU
50 MMK0.94728 MRU
100 MMK1.89455 MRU
250 MMK4.73638 MRU
500 MMK9.47275 MRU
1000 MMK18.94550 MRU
2000 MMK37.89100 MRU
5000 MMK94.72750 MRU
10000 MMK189.45500 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Myanma Kyat
1 MRU52.78300 MMK
5 MRU263.91500 MMK
10 MRU527.83000 MMK
20 MRU1,055.66000 MMK
50 MRU2,639.15000 MMK
100 MRU5,278.30000 MMK
250 MRU13,195.75000 MMK
500 MRU26,391.50000 MMK
1000 MRU52,783.00000 MMK
2000 MRU105,566.00000 MMK
5000 MRU263,915.00000 MMK
10000 MRU527,830.00000 MMK