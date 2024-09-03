Myanmar kyat to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 0.019 today, reflecting a 0.273% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.189% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 0.019 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.019 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.420% increase in value.