Mauritanian ouguiya to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Myanmar kyats is currently 52.931 today, reflecting a -0.259% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a -0.176% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 53.232 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 52.887 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.419% decrease in value.