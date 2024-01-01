Myanmar kyats to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert MMK to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
400.01 aoa

1.000 MMK = 0.4000 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:17
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8381.4731.6520.96718.245
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3061.7241.9331.13221.352
1 USD0.9140.781183.0481.3471.510.88416.68
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Angolan Kwanza
1 MMK0.40001 AOA
5 MMK2.00006 AOA
10 MMK4.00012 AOA
20 MMK8.00024 AOA
50 MMK20.00060 AOA
100 MMK40.00120 AOA
250 MMK100.00300 AOA
500 MMK200.00600 AOA
1000 MMK400.01200 AOA
2000 MMK800.02400 AOA
5000 MMK2,000.06000 AOA
10000 MMK4,000.12000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Myanma Kyat
1 AOA2.49992 MMK
5 AOA12.49960 MMK
10 AOA24.99920 MMK
20 AOA49.99840 MMK
50 AOA124.99600 MMK
100 AOA249.99200 MMK
250 AOA624.98000 MMK
500 AOA1,249.96000 MMK
1000 AOA2,499.92000 MMK
2000 AOA4,999.84000 MMK
5000 AOA12,499.60000 MMK
10000 AOA24,999.20000 MMK