Myanmar kyats to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert MMK to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
8.88 szl

1.000 MMK = 0.008882 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:28
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09490.8211.4731.6520.96718.241
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3061.7241.9331.13221.352
1 USD0.9140.781183.0521.3471.510.88416.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Swazi Lilangeni
1 MMK0.00888 SZL
5 MMK0.04441 SZL
10 MMK0.08882 SZL
20 MMK0.17765 SZL
50 MMK0.44411 SZL
100 MMK0.88823 SZL
250 MMK2.22056 SZL
500 MMK4.44113 SZL
1000 MMK8.88226 SZL
2000 MMK17.76452 SZL
5000 MMK44.41130 SZL
10000 MMK88.82260 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Myanma Kyat
1 SZL112.58400 MMK
5 SZL562.92000 MMK
10 SZL1,125.84000 MMK
20 SZL2,251.68000 MMK
50 SZL5,629.20000 MMK
100 SZL11,258.40000 MMK
250 SZL28,146.00000 MMK
500 SZL56,292.00000 MMK
1000 SZL112,584.00000 MMK
2000 SZL225,168.00000 MMK
5000 SZL562,920.00000 MMK
10000 SZL1,125,840.00000 MMK