Myanmar kyats to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert MMK to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
1,211.32 tzs

1.000 MMK = 1.211 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MMK1.21132 TZS
5 MMK6.05660 TZS
10 MMK12.11320 TZS
20 MMK24.22640 TZS
50 MMK60.56600 TZS
100 MMK121.13200 TZS
250 MMK302.83000 TZS
500 MMK605.66000 TZS
1000 MMK1,211.32000 TZS
2000 MMK2,422.64000 TZS
5000 MMK6,056.60000 TZS
10000 MMK12,113.20000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Myanma Kyat
1 TZS0.82555 MMK
5 TZS4.12774 MMK
10 TZS8.25548 MMK
20 TZS16.51096 MMK
50 TZS41.27740 MMK
100 TZS82.55480 MMK
250 TZS206.38700 MMK
500 TZS412.77400 MMK
1000 TZS825.54800 MMK
2000 TZS1,651.09600 MMK
5000 TZS4,127.74000 MMK
10000 TZS8,255.48000 MMK