Myanmar kyat to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Tanzanian shillings is currently 1.294 today, reflecting a -0.040% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.356% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 1.295 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1.283 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.455% decrease in value.