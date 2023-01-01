10 Myanmar kyats to Tanzanian shillings

Convert MMK to TZS at the real exchange rate

10 mmk
11.98 tzs

1.00000 MMK = 1.19762 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:44
Top currencies

 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD134.881.34970.918751.4980218.63750.7867827.1399
1 THB0.028669710.03869550.02634120.04294770.5343320.02255680.204699
1 CAD0.74090525.842810.6807291.1098913.80860.5829315.28999
1 EUR1.088437.96341.4690111.6304420.28510.85657.77107

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MMK1.19762 TZS
5 MMK5.98810 TZS
10 MMK11.97620 TZS
20 MMK23.95240 TZS
50 MMK59.88100 TZS
100 MMK119.76200 TZS
250 MMK299.40500 TZS
500 MMK598.81000 TZS
1000 MMK1197.62000 TZS
2000 MMK2395.24000 TZS
5000 MMK5988.10000 TZS
10000 MMK11976.20000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Myanma Kyat
1 TZS0.83499 MMK
5 TZS4.17495 MMK
10 TZS8.34990 MMK
20 TZS16.69980 MMK
50 TZS41.74950 MMK
100 TZS83.49900 MMK
250 TZS208.74750 MMK
500 TZS417.49500 MMK
1000 TZS834.99000 MMK
2000 TZS1669.98000 MMK
5000 TZS4174.95000 MMK
10000 TZS8349.90000 MMK