Myanmar kyats to Egyptian pounds today

Convert MMK to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
22.30 egp

1.000 MMK = 0.02230 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09490.8211.4731.6520.96718.243
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2971.7241.9341.13221.351
1 USD0.9140.781183.0471.3471.5110.88516.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyat

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Egyptian Pound
1 MMK0.02230 EGP
5 MMK0.11152 EGP
10 MMK0.22304 EGP
20 MMK0.44608 EGP
50 MMK1.11520 EGP
100 MMK2.23040 EGP
250 MMK5.57600 EGP
500 MMK11.15200 EGP
1000 MMK22.30400 EGP
2000 MMK44.60800 EGP
5000 MMK111.52000 EGP
10000 MMK223.04000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Myanma Kyat
1 EGP44.83500 MMK
5 EGP224.17500 MMK
10 EGP448.35000 MMK
20 EGP896.70000 MMK
50 EGP2,241.75000 MMK
100 EGP4,483.50000 MMK
250 EGP11,208.75000 MMK
500 EGP22,417.50000 MMK
1000 EGP44,835.00000 MMK
2000 EGP89,670.00000 MMK
5000 EGP224,175.00000 MMK
10000 EGP448,350.00000 MMK