1.00000 MMK = 0.01471 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:50
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Egyptian Pound
1 MMK0.01471 EGP
5 MMK0.07357 EGP
10 MMK0.14714 EGP
20 MMK0.29429 EGP
50 MMK0.73572 EGP
100 MMK1.47143 EGP
250 MMK3.67857 EGP
500 MMK7.35715 EGP
1000 MMK14.71430 EGP
2000 MMK29.42860 EGP
5000 MMK73.57150 EGP
10000 MMK147.14300 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Myanma Kyat
1 EGP67.96120 MMK
5 EGP339.80600 MMK
10 EGP679.61200 MMK
20 EGP1359.22400 MMK
50 EGP3398.06000 MMK
100 EGP6796.12000 MMK
250 EGP16990.30000 MMK
500 EGP33980.60000 MMK
1000 EGP67961.20000 MMK
2000 EGP135922.40000 MMK
5000 EGP339806.00000 MMK
10000 EGP679612.00000 MMK