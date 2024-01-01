Myanmar kyats to New Zealand dollars today

Convert MMK to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
0.78 nzd

1.000 MMK = 0.0007802 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD135.9131.3460.9141.5118.680.7817.198
1 THB0.02810.0370.0250.0420.520.0220.2
1 CAD0.74326.67210.6791.12213.8740.585.346
1 EUR1.09439.2811.47311.65220.4330.8547.873

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyat

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / New Zealand Dollar
1 MMK0.00078 NZD
5 MMK0.00390 NZD
10 MMK0.00780 NZD
20 MMK0.01560 NZD
50 MMK0.03901 NZD
100 MMK0.07802 NZD
250 MMK0.19506 NZD
500 MMK0.39012 NZD
1000 MMK0.78023 NZD
2000 MMK1.56046 NZD
5000 MMK3.90115 NZD
10000 MMK7.80230 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 NZD1,281.67000 MMK
5 NZD6,408.35000 MMK
10 NZD12,816.70000 MMK
20 NZD25,633.40000 MMK
50 NZD64,083.50000 MMK
100 NZD128,167.00000 MMK
250 NZD320,417.50000 MMK
500 NZD640,835.00000 MMK
1000 NZD1,281,670.00000 MMK
2000 NZD2,563,340.00000 MMK
5000 NZD6,408,350.00000 MMK
10000 NZD12,816,700.00000 MMK