1.000 MMK = 0.01236 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:40
Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / ZMW
1 MMK0.01236 ZMW
5 MMK0.06182 ZMW
10 MMK0.12363 ZMW
20 MMK0.24727 ZMW
50 MMK0.61817 ZMW
100 MMK1.23633 ZMW
250 MMK3.09083 ZMW
500 MMK6.18165 ZMW
1000 MMK12.36330 ZMW
2000 MMK24.72660 ZMW
5000 MMK61.81650 ZMW
10000 MMK123.63300 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Myanma Kyat
1 ZMW80.88460 MMK
5 ZMW404.42300 MMK
10 ZMW808.84600 MMK
20 ZMW1,617.69200 MMK
50 ZMW4,044.23000 MMK
100 ZMW8,088.46000 MMK
250 ZMW20,221.15000 MMK
500 ZMW40,442.30000 MMK
1000 ZMW80,884.60000 MMK
2000 ZMW161,769.20000 MMK
5000 ZMW404,423.00000 MMK
10000 ZMW808,846.00000 MMK