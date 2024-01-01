Myanmar kyats to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert MMK to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
5,974.18 uzs

1.000 MMK = 5.974 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:40
1 USD135.921.3470.9141.5118.6780.7817.195
1 THB0.02810.0370.0250.0420.520.0220.2
1 CAD0.74326.67610.6791.12213.8710.585.343
1 EUR1.09439.2841.47311.65220.4280.8547.869

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Uzbekistan Som
1 MMK5.97418 UZS
5 MMK29.87090 UZS
10 MMK59.74180 UZS
20 MMK119.48360 UZS
50 MMK298.70900 UZS
100 MMK597.41800 UZS
250 MMK1,493.54500 UZS
500 MMK2,987.09000 UZS
1000 MMK5,974.18000 UZS
2000 MMK11,948.36000 UZS
5000 MMK29,870.90000 UZS
10000 MMK59,741.80000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Myanma Kyat
1 UZS0.16739 MMK
5 UZS0.83694 MMK
10 UZS1.67387 MMK
20 UZS3.34774 MMK
50 UZS8.36935 MMK
100 UZS16.73870 MMK
250 UZS41.84675 MMK
500 UZS83.69350 MMK
1000 UZS167.38700 MMK
2000 UZS334.77400 MMK
5000 UZS836.93500 MMK
10000 UZS1,673.87000 MMK