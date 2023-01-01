500 Myanmar kyats to Uzbekistan soms

Convert MMK to UZS at the real exchange rate

500 mmk
2927.26 uzs

1.00000 MMK = 5.85452 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD134.881.34970.918751.4980218.63750.7867827.1399
1 THB0.028669710.03869550.02634120.04294770.5343320.02255680.204699
1 CAD0.74090525.842810.6807291.1098913.80860.5829315.28999
1 EUR1.088437.96341.4690111.6304420.28510.85657.77107

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Uzbekistan Som
1 MMK5.85452 UZS
5 MMK29.27260 UZS
10 MMK58.54520 UZS
20 MMK117.09040 UZS
50 MMK292.72600 UZS
100 MMK585.45200 UZS
250 MMK1463.63000 UZS
500 MMK2927.26000 UZS
1000 MMK5854.52000 UZS
2000 MMK11709.04000 UZS
5000 MMK29272.60000 UZS
10000 MMK58545.20000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Myanma Kyat
1 UZS0.17081 MMK
5 UZS0.85404 MMK
10 UZS1.70808 MMK
20 UZS3.41616 MMK
50 UZS8.54040 MMK
100 UZS17.08080 MMK
250 UZS42.70200 MMK
500 UZS85.40400 MMK
1000 UZS170.80800 MMK
2000 UZS341.61600 MMK
5000 UZS854.04000 MMK
10000 UZS1708.08000 MMK