Myanmar kyat to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Uzbekistan soms is currently 6.019 today, reflecting a 0.055% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.003% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 6.029 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 6.008 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.280% decrease in value.