Myanmar kyats to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert MMK to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
7.33 mvr

1.000 MMK = 0.007332 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:40
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MMK0.00733 MVR
5 MMK0.03666 MVR
10 MMK0.07332 MVR
20 MMK0.14663 MVR
50 MMK0.36658 MVR
100 MMK0.73316 MVR
250 MMK1.83289 MVR
500 MMK3.66579 MVR
1000 MMK7.33157 MVR
2000 MMK14.66314 MVR
5000 MMK36.65785 MVR
10000 MMK73.31570 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Myanma Kyat
1 MVR136.39600 MMK
5 MVR681.98000 MMK
10 MVR1,363.96000 MMK
20 MVR2,727.92000 MMK
50 MVR6,819.80000 MMK
100 MVR13,639.60000 MMK
250 MVR34,099.00000 MMK
500 MVR68,198.00000 MMK
1000 MVR136,396.00000 MMK
2000 MVR272,792.00000 MMK
5000 MVR681,980.00000 MMK
10000 MVR1,363,960.00000 MMK