10 Maldivian rufiyaas to Myanmar kyats

Convert MVR to MMK at the real exchange rate

10 mvr
1358.34 mmk

1.00000 MVR = 135.83400 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Myanma Kyat
1 MVR135.83400 MMK
5 MVR679.17000 MMK
10 MVR1358.34000 MMK
20 MVR2716.68000 MMK
50 MVR6791.70000 MMK
100 MVR13583.40000 MMK
250 MVR33958.50000 MMK
500 MVR67917.00000 MMK
1000 MVR135834.00000 MMK
2000 MVR271668.00000 MMK
5000 MVR679170.00000 MMK
10000 MVR1358340.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MMK0.00736 MVR
5 MMK0.03681 MVR
10 MMK0.07362 MVR
20 MMK0.14724 MVR
50 MMK0.36810 MVR
100 MMK0.73619 MVR
250 MMK1.84048 MVR
500 MMK3.68095 MVR
1000 MMK7.36190 MVR
2000 MMK14.72380 MVR
5000 MMK36.80950 MVR
10000 MMK73.61900 MVR