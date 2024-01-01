Myanmar kyats to Cambodian riels today

Convert MMK to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
1,925.69 khr

1.000 MMK = 1.926 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:40
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Cambodian Riel
1 MMK1.92569 KHR
5 MMK9.62845 KHR
10 MMK19.25690 KHR
20 MMK38.51380 KHR
50 MMK96.28450 KHR
100 MMK192.56900 KHR
250 MMK481.42250 KHR
500 MMK962.84500 KHR
1000 MMK1,925.69000 KHR
2000 MMK3,851.38000 KHR
5000 MMK9,628.45000 KHR
10000 MMK19,256.90000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Myanma Kyat
1 KHR0.51929 MMK
5 KHR2.59647 MMK
10 KHR5.19294 MMK
20 KHR10.38588 MMK
50 KHR25.96470 MMK
100 KHR51.92940 MMK
250 KHR129.82350 MMK
500 KHR259.64700 MMK
1000 KHR519.29400 MMK
2000 KHR1,038.58800 MMK
5000 KHR2,596.47000 MMK
10000 KHR5,192.94000 MMK