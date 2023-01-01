50 Myanmar kyats to Cambodian riels

Convert MMK to KHR at the real exchange rate

50 mmk
97.98 khr

1.00000 MMK = 1.95952 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Cambodian Riel
1 MMK1.95952 KHR
5 MMK9.79760 KHR
10 MMK19.59520 KHR
20 MMK39.19040 KHR
50 MMK97.97600 KHR
100 MMK195.95200 KHR
250 MMK489.88000 KHR
500 MMK979.76000 KHR
1000 MMK1959.52000 KHR
2000 MMK3919.04000 KHR
5000 MMK9797.60000 KHR
10000 MMK19595.20000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Myanma Kyat
1 KHR0.51033 MMK
5 KHR2.55164 MMK
10 KHR5.10328 MMK
20 KHR10.20656 MMK
50 KHR25.51640 MMK
100 KHR51.03280 MMK
250 KHR127.58200 MMK
500 KHR255.16400 MMK
1000 KHR510.32800 MMK
2000 KHR1020.65600 MMK
5000 KHR2551.64000 MMK
10000 KHR5103.28000 MMK