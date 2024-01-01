Myanmar kyats to Nepalese rupees today

Convert MMK to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
63.28 npr

1.000 MMK = 0.06328 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD135.9131.3460.9141.5118.680.7817.198
1 THB0.02810.0370.0250.0420.520.0220.2
1 CAD0.74326.67210.6791.12213.8740.585.346
1 EUR1.09439.2811.47311.65220.4330.8547.873

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyat

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Nepalese Rupee
1 MMK0.06328 NPR
5 MMK0.31639 NPR
10 MMK0.63277 NPR
20 MMK1.26554 NPR
50 MMK3.16386 NPR
100 MMK6.32772 NPR
250 MMK15.81930 NPR
500 MMK31.63860 NPR
1000 MMK63.27720 NPR
2000 MMK126.55440 NPR
5000 MMK316.38600 NPR
10000 MMK632.77200 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Myanma Kyat
1 NPR15.80350 MMK
5 NPR79.01750 MMK
10 NPR158.03500 MMK
20 NPR316.07000 MMK
50 NPR790.17500 MMK
100 NPR1,580.35000 MMK
250 NPR3,950.87500 MMK
500 NPR7,901.75000 MMK
1000 NPR15,803.50000 MMK
2000 NPR31,607.00000 MMK
5000 NPR79,017.50000 MMK
10000 NPR158,035.00000 MMK