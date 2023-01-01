10 Myanmar kyats to Nepalese rupees

Convert MMK to NPR at the real exchange rate

10 mmk
0.64 npr

1.00000 MMK = 0.06352 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:50
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Nepalese Rupee
1 MMK0.06352 NPR
5 MMK0.31761 NPR
10 MMK0.63521 NPR
20 MMK1.27043 NPR
50 MMK3.17607 NPR
100 MMK6.35214 NPR
250 MMK15.88035 NPR
500 MMK31.76070 NPR
1000 MMK63.52140 NPR
2000 MMK127.04280 NPR
5000 MMK317.60700 NPR
10000 MMK635.21400 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Myanma Kyat
1 NPR15.74270 MMK
5 NPR78.71350 MMK
10 NPR157.42700 MMK
20 NPR314.85400 MMK
50 NPR787.13500 MMK
100 NPR1574.27000 MMK
250 NPR3935.67500 MMK
500 NPR7871.35000 MMK
1000 NPR15742.70000 MMK
2000 NPR31485.40000 MMK
5000 NPR78713.50000 MMK
10000 NPR157427.00000 MMK