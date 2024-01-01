Myanmar kyats to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert MMK to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
4.77 mad

1.000 MMK = 0.004768 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09490.8281.4731.6520.96718.244
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3041.7241.9331.13221.352
1 USD0.9140.781183.0471.3471.510.88416.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyat

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Moroccan Dirham
1 MMK0.00477 MAD
5 MMK0.02384 MAD
10 MMK0.04768 MAD
20 MMK0.09536 MAD
50 MMK0.23839 MAD
100 MMK0.47678 MAD
250 MMK1.19195 MAD
500 MMK2.38391 MAD
1000 MMK4.76781 MAD
2000 MMK9.53562 MAD
5000 MMK23.83905 MAD
10000 MMK47.67810 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Myanma Kyat
1 MAD209.74000 MMK
5 MAD1,048.70000 MMK
10 MAD2,097.40000 MMK
20 MAD4,194.80000 MMK
50 MAD10,487.00000 MMK
100 MAD20,974.00000 MMK
250 MAD52,435.00000 MMK
500 MAD104,870.00000 MMK
1000 MAD209,740.00000 MMK
2000 MAD419,480.00000 MMK
5000 MAD1,048,700.00000 MMK
10000 MAD2,097,400.00000 MMK