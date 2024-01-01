Myanmar kyats to Turkish liras today

Convert MMK to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
15.42 try

1.000 MMK = 0.01542 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:26
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Turkish Lira
1 MMK0.01542 TRY
5 MMK0.07708 TRY
10 MMK0.15416 TRY
20 MMK0.30832 TRY
50 MMK0.77080 TRY
100 MMK1.54159 TRY
250 MMK3.85398 TRY
500 MMK7.70795 TRY
1000 MMK15.41590 TRY
2000 MMK30.83180 TRY
5000 MMK77.07950 TRY
10000 MMK154.15900 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Myanma Kyat
1 TRY64.86800 MMK
5 TRY324.34000 MMK
10 TRY648.68000 MMK
20 TRY1,297.36000 MMK
50 TRY3,243.40000 MMK
100 TRY6,486.80000 MMK
250 TRY16,217.00000 MMK
500 TRY32,434.00000 MMK
1000 TRY64,868.00000 MMK
2000 TRY129,736.00000 MMK
5000 TRY324,340.00000 MMK
10000 TRY648,680.00000 MMK