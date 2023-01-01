10 Myanmar kyats to Turkish liras

Convert MMK to TRY at the real exchange rate

10 mmk
0.14 try

1.00000 MMK = 0.01376 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Turkish Lira
1 MMK0.01376 TRY
5 MMK0.06882 TRY
10 MMK0.13765 TRY
20 MMK0.27530 TRY
50 MMK0.68824 TRY
100 MMK1.37649 TRY
250 MMK3.44123 TRY
500 MMK6.88245 TRY
1000 MMK13.76490 TRY
2000 MMK27.52980 TRY
5000 MMK68.82450 TRY
10000 MMK137.64900 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Myanma Kyat
1 TRY72.64880 MMK
5 TRY363.24400 MMK
10 TRY726.48800 MMK
20 TRY1452.97600 MMK
50 TRY3632.44000 MMK
100 TRY7264.88000 MMK
250 TRY18162.20000 MMK
500 TRY36324.40000 MMK
1000 TRY72648.80000 MMK
2000 TRY145297.60000 MMK
5000 TRY363244.00000 MMK
10000 TRY726488.00000 MMK