Myanmar kyat to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Turkish liras is currently 0.016 today, reflecting a 0.286% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.036% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 0.016 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.016 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.012% increase in value.