Myanmar kyats to Paraguayan guaranis today

Convert MMK to PYG at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
3,484 pyg

1.000 MMK = 3.484 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09490.8321.4731.6520.96718.245
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3131.7241.9331.13221.354
1 USD0.9140.781183.0511.3471.510.88416.682
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyat

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Paraguayan Guarani
1 MMK3.48371 PYG
5 MMK17.41855 PYG
10 MMK34.83710 PYG
20 MMK69.67420 PYG
50 MMK174.18550 PYG
100 MMK348.37100 PYG
250 MMK870.92750 PYG
500 MMK1,741.85500 PYG
1000 MMK3,483.71000 PYG
2000 MMK6,967.42000 PYG
5000 MMK17,418.55000 PYG
10000 MMK34,837.10000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Myanma Kyat
1 PYG0.28705 MMK
5 PYG1.43525 MMK
10 PYG2.87050 MMK
20 PYG5.74100 MMK
50 PYG14.35250 MMK
100 PYG28.70500 MMK
250 PYG71.76250 MMK
500 PYG143.52500 MMK
1000 PYG287.05000 MMK
2000 PYG574.10000 MMK
5000 PYG1,435.25000 MMK
10000 PYG2,870.50000 MMK