Myanmar kyats to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert MMK to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
1.75 aed

1.000 MMK = 0.001746 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:40
Top currencies

 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD135.91.3470.9141.5118.6850.7817.198
1 THB0.02810.0380.0250.0420.520.0220.2
1 CAD0.74326.65910.6791.12113.8750.585.345
1 EUR1.09439.2711.47311.65220.440.8547.874

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MMK0.00175 AED
5 MMK0.00873 AED
10 MMK0.01746 AED
20 MMK0.03493 AED
50 MMK0.08732 AED
100 MMK0.17464 AED
250 MMK0.43659 AED
500 MMK0.87318 AED
1000 MMK1.74636 AED
2000 MMK3.49272 AED
5000 MMK8.73180 AED
10000 MMK17.46360 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Myanma Kyat
1 AED572.61900 MMK
5 AED2,863.09500 MMK
10 AED5,726.19000 MMK
20 AED11,452.38000 MMK
50 AED28,630.95000 MMK
100 AED57,261.90000 MMK
250 AED143,154.75000 MMK
500 AED286,309.50000 MMK
1000 AED572,619.00000 MMK
2000 AED1,145,238.00000 MMK
5000 AED2,863,095.00000 MMK
10000 AED5,726,190.00000 MMK