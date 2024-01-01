Myanmar kyats to Macanese patacas today

Convert MMK to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
3.83 mop

1.000 MMK = 0.003831 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:24
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Macanese Pataca
1 MMK0.00383 MOP
5 MMK0.01915 MOP
10 MMK0.03831 MOP
20 MMK0.07661 MOP
50 MMK0.19154 MOP
100 MMK0.38307 MOP
250 MMK0.95769 MOP
500 MMK1.91537 MOP
1000 MMK3.83074 MOP
2000 MMK7.66148 MOP
5000 MMK19.15370 MOP
10000 MMK38.30740 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Myanma Kyat
1 MOP261.04600 MMK
5 MOP1,305.23000 MMK
10 MOP2,610.46000 MMK
20 MOP5,220.92000 MMK
50 MOP13,052.30000 MMK
100 MOP26,104.60000 MMK
250 MOP65,261.50000 MMK
500 MOP130,523.00000 MMK
1000 MOP261,046.00000 MMK
2000 MOP522,092.00000 MMK
5000 MOP1,305,230.00000 MMK
10000 MOP2,610,460.00000 MMK