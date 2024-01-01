Myanmar kyats to Sierra Leonean leones today

Convert MMK to SLL at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
10,744.20 sll

1.000 MMK = 10.74 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:30
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09490.8211.4731.6520.96718.241
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3061.7241.9331.13221.352
1 USD0.9140.781183.0521.3471.510.88416.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyat

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 MMK10.74420 SLL
5 MMK53.72100 SLL
10 MMK107.44200 SLL
20 MMK214.88400 SLL
50 MMK537.21000 SLL
100 MMK1,074.42000 SLL
250 MMK2,686.05000 SLL
500 MMK5,372.10000 SLL
1000 MMK10,744.20000 SLL
2000 MMK21,488.40000 SLL
5000 MMK53,721.00000 SLL
10000 MMK107,442.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Myanma Kyat
1 SLL0.09307 MMK
5 SLL0.46537 MMK
10 SLL0.93074 MMK
20 SLL1.86147 MMK
50 SLL4.65368 MMK
100 SLL9.30737 MMK
250 SLL23.26843 MMK
500 SLL46.53685 MMK
1000 SLL93.07370 MMK
2000 SLL186.14740 MMK
5000 SLL465.36850 MMK
10000 SLL930.73700 MMK