1.000 MMK = 0.0008084 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:40
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Azerbaijani Manat
1 MMK0.00081 AZN
5 MMK0.00404 AZN
10 MMK0.00808 AZN
20 MMK0.01617 AZN
50 MMK0.04042 AZN
100 MMK0.08084 AZN
250 MMK0.20211 AZN
500 MMK0.40422 AZN
1000 MMK0.80844 AZN
2000 MMK1.61688 AZN
5000 MMK4.04220 AZN
10000 MMK8.08440 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Myanma Kyat
1 AZN1,236.95000 MMK
5 AZN6,184.75000 MMK
10 AZN12,369.50000 MMK
20 AZN24,739.00000 MMK
50 AZN61,847.50000 MMK
100 AZN123,695.00000 MMK
250 AZN309,237.50000 MMK
500 AZN618,475.00000 MMK
1000 AZN1,236,950.00000 MMK
2000 AZN2,473,900.00000 MMK
5000 AZN6,184,750.00000 MMK
10000 AZN12,369,500.00000 MMK