1,000 mmk
612 rwf

1.000 MMK = 0.6123 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:40
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Rwandan Franc
1 MMK0.61229 RWF
5 MMK3.06146 RWF
10 MMK6.12292 RWF
20 MMK12.24584 RWF
50 MMK30.61460 RWF
100 MMK61.22920 RWF
250 MMK153.07300 RWF
500 MMK306.14600 RWF
1000 MMK612.29200 RWF
2000 MMK1,224.58400 RWF
5000 MMK3,061.46000 RWF
10000 MMK6,122.92000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Myanma Kyat
1 RWF1.63321 MMK
5 RWF8.16605 MMK
10 RWF16.33210 MMK
20 RWF32.66420 MMK
50 RWF81.66050 MMK
100 RWF163.32100 MMK
250 RWF408.30250 MMK
500 RWF816.60500 MMK
1000 RWF1,633.21000 MMK
2000 RWF3,266.42000 MMK
5000 RWF8,166.05000 MMK
10000 RWF16,332.10000 MMK