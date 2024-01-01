Myanmar kyats to Guernsey pounds today

Convert MMK to GGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
0.37 ggp

1.000 MMK = 0.0003715 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD135.9251.3470.9141.51118.6910.7817.198
1 THB0.02810.0370.0250.0420.520.0220.2
1 CAD0.74326.67710.6791.12213.880.585.345
1 EUR1.09439.2881.47311.65220.4410.8547.872

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyat

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Guernsey pound
1 MMK0.00037 GGP
5 MMK0.00186 GGP
10 MMK0.00372 GGP
20 MMK0.00743 GGP
50 MMK0.01858 GGP
100 MMK0.03715 GGP
250 MMK0.09288 GGP
500 MMK0.18575 GGP
1000 MMK0.37151 GGP
2000 MMK0.74302 GGP
5000 MMK1.85754 GGP
10000 MMK3.71508 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Myanma Kyat
1 GGP2,691.73000 MMK
5 GGP13,458.65000 MMK
10 GGP26,917.30000 MMK
20 GGP53,834.60000 MMK
50 GGP134,586.50000 MMK
100 GGP269,173.00000 MMK
250 GGP672,932.50000 MMK
500 GGP1,345,865.00000 MMK
1000 GGP2,691,730.00000 MMK
2000 GGP5,383,460.00000 MMK
5000 GGP13,458,650.00000 MMK
10000 GGP26,917,300.00000 MMK