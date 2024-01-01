Myanmar kyats to Colombian pesos today

Convert MMK to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
1,842.32 cop

1.000 MMK = 1.842 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD135.911.3470.9141.51118.6880.7817.198
1 THB0.02810.0370.0250.0420.520.0220.2
1 CAD0.74326.66710.6791.12213.8780.585.345
1 EUR1.09439.2751.47311.65220.4390.8547.872

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyat

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Colombian Peso
1 MMK1.84232 COP
5 MMK9.21160 COP
10 MMK18.42320 COP
20 MMK36.84640 COP
50 MMK92.11600 COP
100 MMK184.23200 COP
250 MMK460.58000 COP
500 MMK921.16000 COP
1000 MMK1,842.32000 COP
2000 MMK3,684.64000 COP
5000 MMK9,211.60000 COP
10000 MMK18,423.20000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Myanma Kyat
1 COP0.54279 MMK
5 COP2.71397 MMK
10 COP5.42794 MMK
20 COP10.85588 MMK
50 COP27.13970 MMK
100 COP54.27940 MMK
250 COP135.69850 MMK
500 COP271.39700 MMK
1000 COP542.79400 MMK
2000 COP1,085.58800 MMK
5000 COP2,713.97000 MMK
10000 COP5,427.94000 MMK