Myanmar kyat to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Colombian pesos is currently 1.991 today, reflecting a 0.435% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a 3.680% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1.998 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.919 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.870% increase in value.