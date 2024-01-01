Myanmar kyats to Malaysian ringgits today

1.000 MMK = 0.002235 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:25
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MMK0.00223 MYR
5 MMK0.01117 MYR
10 MMK0.02235 MYR
20 MMK0.04469 MYR
50 MMK0.11173 MYR
100 MMK0.22346 MYR
250 MMK0.55864 MYR
500 MMK1.11728 MYR
1000 MMK2.23455 MYR
2000 MMK4.46910 MYR
5000 MMK11.17275 MYR
10000 MMK22.34550 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Myanma Kyat
1 MYR447.51800 MMK
5 MYR2,237.59000 MMK
10 MYR4,475.18000 MMK
20 MYR8,950.36000 MMK
50 MYR22,375.90000 MMK
100 MYR44,751.80000 MMK
250 MYR111,879.50000 MMK
500 MYR223,759.00000 MMK
1000 MYR447,518.00000 MMK
2000 MYR895,036.00000 MMK
5000 MYR2,237,590.00000 MMK
10000 MYR4,475,180.00000 MMK