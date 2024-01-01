Myanmar kyats to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert MMK to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
11,785 vnd

1.000 MMK = 11.79 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:40
Top currencies

 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD135.9131.3470.9141.5118.6750.7817.198
1 THB0.02810.0370.0250.0420.520.0220.2
1 CAD0.74326.6710.6791.12213.8690.585.345
1 EUR1.09439.2781.47311.65220.4240.8547.872

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Vietnamese Dong
1 MMK11.78530 VND
5 MMK58.92650 VND
10 MMK117.85300 VND
20 MMK235.70600 VND
50 MMK589.26500 VND
100 MMK1,178.53000 VND
250 MMK2,946.32500 VND
500 MMK5,892.65000 VND
1000 MMK11,785.30000 VND
2000 MMK23,570.60000 VND
5000 MMK58,926.50000 VND
10000 MMK117,853.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Myanma Kyat
1 VND0.08485 MMK
5 VND0.42426 MMK
10 VND0.84852 MMK
20 VND1.69704 MMK
50 VND4.24259 MMK
100 VND8.48518 MMK
250 VND21.21295 MMK
500 VND42.42590 MMK
1000 VND84.85180 MMK
2000 VND169.70360 MMK
5000 VND424.25900 MMK
10000 VND848.51800 MMK