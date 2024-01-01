Myanmar kyats to New Taiwan dollars today

1.000 MMK = 0.01510 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MMK0.01510 TWD
5 MMK0.07552 TWD
10 MMK0.15103 TWD
20 MMK0.30207 TWD
50 MMK0.75517 TWD
100 MMK1.51034 TWD
250 MMK3.77585 TWD
500 MMK7.55170 TWD
1000 MMK15.10340 TWD
2000 MMK30.20680 TWD
5000 MMK75.51700 TWD
10000 MMK151.03400 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 TWD66.21020 MMK
5 TWD331.05100 MMK
10 TWD662.10200 MMK
20 TWD1,324.20400 MMK
50 TWD3,310.51000 MMK
100 TWD6,621.02000 MMK
250 TWD16,552.55000 MMK
500 TWD33,105.10000 MMK
1000 TWD66,210.20000 MMK
2000 TWD132,420.40000 MMK
5000 TWD331,051.00000 MMK
10000 TWD662,102.00000 MMK