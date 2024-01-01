Belize Dollar (BZD)
Currency name
Belize Dollar
Currency symbol
BZ$
BZD exchange rates
|USD
|ZAR
|CAD
|INR
|SGD
|GBP
|AUD
|NZD
|From BZD
|0.50000
|9.14265
|0.69363
|41.90040
|0.66333
|0.39047
|0.76787
|0.83921
|To BZD
|2.00000
|0.10938
|1.44170
|0.02387
|1.50756
|2.56100
|1.30230
|1.19160
