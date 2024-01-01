Belize Dollar (BZD)

Currency name

Belize Dollar

BZ$

BZD exchange rates

 USD ZAR CAD INR SGD GBP AUD NZD
From BZD0.50000 9.14265 0.69363 41.90040 0.66333 0.39047 0.76787 0.83921
To BZD2.00000 0.10938 1.44170 0.02387 1.50756 2.56100 1.30230 1.19160

