Belize dollars to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert BZD to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
237,580 kzt

BZ$1.000 BZD = ₸237.6 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
BZD to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High240.0130240.0130
Low236.6300219.9500
Average237.8431229.6563
Change-0.06%7.04%
1 BZD to KZT stats

The performance of BZD to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 240.0130 and a 30 day low of 236.6300. This means the 30 day average was 237.8431. The change for BZD to KZT was -0.06.

The performance of BZD to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 240.0130 and a 90 day low of 219.9500. This means the 90 day average was 229.6563. The change for BZD to KZT was 7.04.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Belize dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BZD237.58000 KZT
5 BZD1,187.90000 KZT
10 BZD2,375.80000 KZT
20 BZD4,751.60000 KZT
50 BZD11,879.00000 KZT
100 BZD23,758.00000 KZT
250 BZD59,395.00000 KZT
500 BZD118,790.00000 KZT
1000 BZD237,580.00000 KZT
2000 BZD475,160.00000 KZT
5000 BZD1,187,900.00000 KZT
10000 BZD2,375,800.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Belize Dollar
1 KZT0.00421 BZD
5 KZT0.02105 BZD
10 KZT0.04209 BZD
20 KZT0.08418 BZD
50 KZT0.21046 BZD
100 KZT0.42091 BZD
250 KZT1.05228 BZD
500 KZT2.10456 BZD
1000 KZT4.20911 BZD
2000 KZT8.41822 BZD
5000 KZT21.04555 BZD
10000 KZT42.09110 BZD