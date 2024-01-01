Belize dollars to Danish kroner today

Convert BZD to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
3,419.49 dkk

BZ$1.000 BZD = kr3.419 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.45943.4921
Low3.40943.4094
Average3.43493.4501
Change-0.87%-1.38%
View full history

1 BZD to DKK stats

The performance of BZD to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.4594 and a 30 day low of 3.4094. This means the 30 day average was 3.4349. The change for BZD to DKK was -0.87.

The performance of BZD to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4921 and a 90 day low of 3.4094. This means the 90 day average was 3.4501. The change for BZD to DKK was -1.38.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Danish Krone
1 BZD3.41949 DKK
5 BZD17.09745 DKK
10 BZD34.19490 DKK
20 BZD68.38980 DKK
50 BZD170.97450 DKK
100 BZD341.94900 DKK
250 BZD854.87250 DKK
500 BZD1,709.74500 DKK
1000 BZD3,419.49000 DKK
2000 BZD6,838.98000 DKK
5000 BZD17,097.45000 DKK
10000 BZD34,194.90000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Belize Dollar
1 DKK0.29244 BZD
5 DKK1.46221 BZD
10 DKK2.92441 BZD
20 DKK5.84882 BZD
50 DKK14.62205 BZD
100 DKK29.24410 BZD
250 DKK73.11025 BZD
500 DKK146.22050 BZD
1000 DKK292.44100 BZD
2000 DKK584.88200 BZD
5000 DKK1,462.20500 BZD
10000 DKK2,924.41000 BZD