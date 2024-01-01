Belize dollars to Mexican pesos today

Convert BZD to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
9,587 mxn

BZ$1.000 BZD = Mex$9.587 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.58709.5870
Low8.80988.2779
Average9.07458.8761
Change5.96%12.89%
1 BZD to MXN stats

The performance of BZD to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.5870 and a 30 day low of 8.8098. This means the 30 day average was 9.0745. The change for BZD to MXN was 5.96.

The performance of BZD to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.5870 and a 90 day low of 8.2779. This means the 90 day average was 8.8761. The change for BZD to MXN was 12.89.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 BZD9.58700 MXN
5 BZD47.93500 MXN
10 BZD95.87000 MXN
20 BZD191.74000 MXN
50 BZD479.35000 MXN
100 BZD958.70000 MXN
250 BZD2,396.75000 MXN
500 BZD4,793.50000 MXN
1000 BZD9,587.00000 MXN
2000 BZD19,174.00000 MXN
5000 BZD47,935.00000 MXN
10000 BZD95,870.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Belize Dollar
1 MXN0.10431 BZD
5 MXN0.52154 BZD
10 MXN1.04308 BZD
20 MXN2.08616 BZD
50 MXN5.21540 BZD
100 MXN10.43080 BZD
250 MXN26.07700 BZD
500 MXN52.15400 BZD
1000 MXN104.30800 BZD
2000 MXN208.61600 BZD
5000 MXN521.54000 BZD
10000 MXN1,043.08000 BZD