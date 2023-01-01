5000 Mexican pesos to Belize dollars

Convert MXN to BZD at the real exchange rate

5,000 mxn
579.12 bzd

1.00000 MXN = 0.11582 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:53 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MXN to BZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 BZD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.056987.8771.435431.648440.967518.3935
1GBP1.1535411.21915101.3671.655791.901511.1160521.2172
1USD0.946250.820244183.1461.358151.55970.915417.4033
1INR0.01137950.00986510.01202710.01633450.01875850.01100950.20931

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Belize Dollar
1 MXN0.11582 BZD
5 MXN0.57911 BZD
10 MXN1.15823 BZD
20 MXN2.31646 BZD
50 MXN5.79115 BZD
100 MXN11.58230 BZD
250 MXN28.95575 BZD
500 MXN57.91150 BZD
1000 MXN115.82300 BZD
2000 MXN231.64600 BZD
5000 MXN579.11500 BZD
10000 MXN1158.23000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 BZD8.63387 MXN
5 BZD43.16935 MXN
10 BZD86.33870 MXN
20 BZD172.67740 MXN
50 BZD431.69350 MXN
100 BZD863.38700 MXN
250 BZD2158.46750 MXN
500 BZD4316.93500 MXN
1000 BZD8633.87000 MXN
2000 BZD17267.74000 MXN
5000 BZD43169.35000 MXN
10000 BZD86338.70000 MXN