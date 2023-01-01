5000 Mexican pesos to Belize dollars

Convert MXN to BZD at the real exchange rate

5000 mxn
579.33 bzd

1.00000 MXN = 0.11587 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.917151.356383.38750.7915780.87481.513664.93005
1 EUR1.090311.4787790.91740.86310.953651.650345.37523
1 CAD0.73730.676236161.48160.583630.644991.116023.63493
1 INR0.01199220.0109990.01626510.009492760.01049080.01815210.0591222

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Belize Dollar
1 MXN0.11587 BZD
5 MXN0.57933 BZD
10 MXN1.15866 BZD
20 MXN2.31732 BZD
50 MXN5.79330 BZD
100 MXN11.58660 BZD
250 MXN28.96650 BZD
500 MXN57.93300 BZD
1000 MXN115.86600 BZD
2000 MXN231.73200 BZD
5000 MXN579.33000 BZD
10000 MXN1158.66000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 BZD8.63065 MXN
5 BZD43.15325 MXN
10 BZD86.30650 MXN
20 BZD172.61300 MXN
50 BZD431.53250 MXN
100 BZD863.06500 MXN
250 BZD2157.66250 MXN
500 BZD4315.32500 MXN
1000 BZD8630.65000 MXN
2000 BZD17261.30000 MXN
5000 BZD43153.25000 MXN
10000 BZD86306.50000 MXN