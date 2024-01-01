Belize dollars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert BZD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
23,368.40 mur

BZ$1.000 BZD = ₨23.37 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BZD to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BZD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24.583424.5834
Low23.285022.9414
Average23.666123.5650
Change-1.39%0.34%
View full history

1 BZD to MUR stats

The performance of BZD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.5834 and a 30 day low of 23.2850. This means the 30 day average was 23.6661. The change for BZD to MUR was -1.39.

The performance of BZD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.5834 and a 90 day low of 22.9414. This means the 90 day average was 23.5650. The change for BZD to MUR was 0.34.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BZD23.36840 MUR
5 BZD116.84200 MUR
10 BZD233.68400 MUR
20 BZD467.36800 MUR
50 BZD1,168.42000 MUR
100 BZD2,336.84000 MUR
250 BZD5,842.10000 MUR
500 BZD11,684.20000 MUR
1000 BZD23,368.40000 MUR
2000 BZD46,736.80000 MUR
5000 BZD116,842.00000 MUR
10000 BZD233,684.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Belize Dollar
1 MUR0.04279 BZD
5 MUR0.21396 BZD
10 MUR0.42793 BZD
20 MUR0.85586 BZD
50 MUR2.13965 BZD
100 MUR4.27929 BZD
250 MUR10.69823 BZD
500 MUR21.39645 BZD
1000 MUR42.79290 BZD
2000 MUR85.58580 BZD
5000 MUR213.96450 BZD
10000 MUR427.92900 BZD