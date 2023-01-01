Belize dollars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert BZD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
22,299.90 mur

1.00000 BZD = 22.29990 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.36311.375783.2161.346850.804571.544281.67056
1 ZAR0.05445710.07491654.53170.07334550.04381450.0840970.090974
1 CAD0.72690313.3482160.48990.9790290.5848441.122541.21434
1 INR0.01201690.2206680.016531710.0161850.009668450.01855750.020075

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BZD22.29990 MUR
5 BZD111.49950 MUR
10 BZD222.99900 MUR
20 BZD445.99800 MUR
50 BZD1114.99500 MUR
100 BZD2229.99000 MUR
250 BZD5574.97500 MUR
500 BZD11149.95000 MUR
1000 BZD22299.90000 MUR
2000 BZD44599.80000 MUR
5000 BZD111499.50000 MUR
10000 BZD222999.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Belize Dollar
1 MUR0.04484 BZD
5 MUR0.22422 BZD
10 MUR0.44843 BZD
20 MUR0.89686 BZD
50 MUR2.24216 BZD
100 MUR4.48432 BZD
250 MUR11.21080 BZD
500 MUR22.42160 BZD
1000 MUR44.84320 BZD
2000 MUR89.68640 BZD
5000 MUR224.21600 BZD
10000 MUR448.43200 BZD