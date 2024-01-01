Belize dollars to Nigerian nairas today

Convert BZD to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
796,145 ngn

BZ$1.000 BZD = ₦796.1 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BZD to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BZD to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High830.3700830.3700
Low763.6500667.3250
Average796.5748757.9063
Change4.09%15.44%
View full history

1 BZD to NGN stats

The performance of BZD to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 830.3700 and a 30 day low of 763.6500. This means the 30 day average was 796.5748. The change for BZD to NGN was 4.09.

The performance of BZD to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 830.3700 and a 90 day low of 667.3250. This means the 90 day average was 757.9063. The change for BZD to NGN was 15.44.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 BZD796.14500 NGN
5 BZD3,980.72500 NGN
10 BZD7,961.45000 NGN
20 BZD15,922.90000 NGN
50 BZD39,807.25000 NGN
100 BZD79,614.50000 NGN
250 BZD199,036.25000 NGN
500 BZD398,072.50000 NGN
1000 BZD796,145.00000 NGN
2000 BZD1,592,290.00000 NGN
5000 BZD3,980,725.00000 NGN
10000 BZD7,961,450.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Belize Dollar
1 NGN0.00126 BZD
5 NGN0.00628 BZD
10 NGN0.01256 BZD
20 NGN0.02512 BZD
50 NGN0.06280 BZD
100 NGN0.12561 BZD
250 NGN0.31401 BZD
500 NGN0.62803 BZD
1000 NGN1.25605 BZD
2000 NGN2.51210 BZD
5000 NGN6.28025 BZD
10000 NGN12.56050 BZD