Belize dollars to Thai bahts today

Convert BZD to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
17,660 thb

BZ$1.000 BZD = ฿17.66 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

BZD to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.319018.4818
Low17.660017.6600
Average18.063918.2439
Change-3.60%-3.99%
1 BZD to THB stats

The performance of BZD to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.3190 and a 30 day low of 17.6600. This means the 30 day average was 18.0639. The change for BZD to THB was -3.60.

The performance of BZD to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.4818 and a 90 day low of 17.6600. This means the 90 day average was 18.2439. The change for BZD to THB was -3.99.

How to convert Belize dollars to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Thai Baht
1 BZD17.66000 THB
5 BZD88.30000 THB
10 BZD176.60000 THB
20 BZD353.20000 THB
50 BZD883.00000 THB
100 BZD1,766.00000 THB
250 BZD4,415.00000 THB
500 BZD8,830.00000 THB
1000 BZD17,660.00000 THB
2000 BZD35,320.00000 THB
5000 BZD88,300.00000 THB
10000 BZD176,600.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Belize Dollar
1 THB0.05663 BZD
5 THB0.28313 BZD
10 THB0.56625 BZD
20 THB1.13250 BZD
50 THB2.83126 BZD
100 THB5.66251 BZD
250 THB14.15627 BZD
500 THB28.31255 BZD
1000 THB56.62510 BZD
2000 THB113.25020 BZD
5000 THB283.12550 BZD
10000 THB566.25100 BZD